Will Feds Now Bail Out Homeowners, Too?

The near collapse of the financial system has overshadowed the fact that tens of millions of American homeowners are still gasping for air. Now that the government has bailed out Wall Street, will they also bail out homeowners?



We’re sure a lot of folks would love to shovel their houses into this huge dumpster the government is creating to accept all of Wall Street’s crap. Will they be able to do that? Stay tuned.

And what’s a couple of trillion of taxpayer money between friends?

See Also: Biggest Bailout in History

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.