Will Fashion Week Be The Next Victim Of The Recession?

As the next fashion week approaches (What? With all of your crying over your lost 401(k), you’d forgotten about that?), designers and organisers are already thinking about ways to cut costs including combining shows and replacing lavish runway displays with “presentations.”



WSJ: Italian house Marni said Monday that it will do a presentation of its Fall 2009 menswear collection in Milan in January instead of a traditional runway show. Presentations, which typically feature models standing around like mannequins instead of walking down a runway, are often less expensive to stage.

New York designer Marc Bouwer recently told Heard on the Runway that he would reprise his Webcast fashion show, instead of a more expensive live runway show. (Mr. Bouwer estimated the Webcast will cost $60,000, compared with the $200,000 he’s spent on regular runway shows.) And designer Carmen Marc Valvo, who usually stages a show for 1,000 retail buyers and editors in New York each season, is considering doing a presentation in February instead. The event would likely cost far less than a $250,000 show…

Steven Kolb, executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, says the format of showing the Fall 2009 collections in February is the “number one item on everyone’s agenda right now.” He notes that IMG, which organizes New York fashion week, is open to converting one of its show venues into a presentation space if designers preferred that format. Mr. Kolb says the CFDA also is talking to designers about the possibility of having two or more designers stage combined fashion shows so costs can be shared. (Runway shows generally cost between $100,000 to $500,000 to put on.)

