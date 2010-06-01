Who Gave Us Mark's IMs? Will Facebook Charge? Do We Trust Facebook?

Photo: Crunchies2009
Malte Jørstad, a student from Denmark currently working on a project about social networks, reached us with a few questions about the future of Facebook.Here are the questions and our answers:
Malte: I would like to know if I could ask you some questions to help the project?
SAI: Sure.
Malte: Is it possible to know how you got hands on the personal IM-conversations?
SAI: From our first story: “Over the past two years, we have interviewed more than a dozen sources familiar with aspects of this story — including people involved in the founding year of the company.”
Malte: Should we (the world) be worried about using Facebook?
SAI: I trust Facebook because the people in charge have billions of dollars depending on the fact that users trust Facebook.
Malte: What are your thou ghs about the connections between Facebook-investors and the U.S Government and C.I.A (The truth about Facebook)
SAI: Complete BS. There is no connection.
Malte: Are we going to pay for Facebook in the future?
SAI: Never. Facebook will make money through advertising on its site, Facebook Credits, search, and advertising on other sites.
Malte: I hope you’ve got the time to answer these questions. Whether or not I will be reading your work on Business Insider from now on.
SAI: Thanks!
Got questions Malte didn’t ask? We’re happy to answer more! Email: [email protected], IM to AlleyInsider, or try our new Q&A product.
Don’t miss: 27 Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Facebook.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.