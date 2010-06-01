Who Gave Us Mark's IMs? Will Facebook Charge? Do We Trust Facebook?

Got questions for Mark? We’ll answer them!

Photo: Crunchies2009

Malte Jørstad, a student from Denmark currently working on a project about social networks, reached us with a few questions about the future of Facebook.Here are the questions and our answers:



Malte: I would like to know if I could ask you some questions to help the project?

SAI: Sure.

Malte: Is it possible to know how you got hands on the personal IM-conversations?

SAI: From our first story: “Over the past two years, we have interviewed more than a dozen sources familiar with aspects of this story — including people involved in the founding year of the company.”

Malte: Should we (the world) be worried about using Facebook?

SAI: I trust Facebook because the people in charge have billions of dollars depending on the fact that users trust Facebook.

Malte: What are your thou ghs about the connections between Facebook-investors and the U.S Government and C.I.A (The truth about Facebook)

SAI: Complete BS. There is no connection.

Malte: Are we going to pay for Facebook in the future?

SAI: Never. Facebook will make money through advertising on its site, Facebook Credits, search, and advertising on other sites.



Malte: I hope you’ve got the time to answer these questions. Whether or not I will be reading your work on Business Insider from now on.



SAI: Thanks!

Got questions Malte didn’t ask? We’re happy to answer more! Email: [email protected], IM to AlleyInsider, or try our new Q&A product.

Don’t miss: 27 Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.