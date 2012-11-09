Eric Holder Says It's Been A 'Tough Four Years'

Eric Holder

Eric Holder told law students Thursday he’s still trying to decide whether he has anything to contribute as attorney general during Obama’s second term, the Blog of the Legal Times reports.Holder spoke to law students at the University of Baltimore, using a baseball reference to drive home his desire not to stay in his position too long.



He likened Janet Reno to baseball great Lou Gehrig, who played 2,130 consecutive games, the Legal Times reported.

“I do not want to be the Carl Ripken,” he said, referring to the player who broke Gehrig’s record.

Holder hinted at the controversy that has enveloped him by noting it’s been “an interesting and tough four years.”

Much of that controversy was tied to the Justice Department’s botched Fast and Furious gun-running operation.

Over the summer, the House Oversight Committee found Holder in contempt of Congress after he refused to turn over documents related to the scandal-plagued operation.

