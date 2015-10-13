We spent a day with an urban explorer who risks everything to take photos inside abandoned buildings

Decaying architecture and empty buildings can take on new life through the often dangerous and illegal activity of urban exploring. We followed photographer Will Ellis of blog Abandoned NYC through Rockland Psychiatric Center as he captures the beauty of ruin.

Check out more of his prints in his book Abandoned NYC.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

