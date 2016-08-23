There's a big clue that Dr. Strange will appear in the next 'Thor' movie

Marvel Will these two Marvel heroes meet?

“Thor: Ragnarok,” may be the third Marvel movie starring the God of Thunder, but it’s not exactly going to be a solo outing, since the Hulk is coming along for the ride. Now, there’s a tantalising piece of evidence hinting that Dr. Strange will also be making an appearance.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut won’t come until this November when the “Dr. Strange” movie comes out, but if a clue from a recent photograph taken on the set of the “Thor” film is to be believed, we won’t go too long without seeing him again.

As Hitfix notes, TV writer Daley Pearson visited the Australia set of “Ragnarok” and shared a couple of pictures of star Chris Hemsworth on Twitter. In one of the photos, Hemsworth’s Thor is holding a yellow note with the address “177A Bleecker Street” written on it.

In the comics, the New York City address is Dr. Stephen Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Could Thor be looking for Dr. Strange, seeking help with some mystical problem?

Marvel Dr. Strange’s address in the comics.

The cameo is just speculation at this point, but if Dr. Strange does pop up in “Thor: Ragnarok,” it would make sense. The Asgardian aspect of the MCU has always been the most “magical” part of the franchise, but the movies so far have tried to keep the mystic arts at least somewhat connected to science.

“Your ancestors called it magic and you call it science,” Thor tells Jane Foster in the first movie. “Well, I come from a place where they’re one and the same thing.”

If Dr. Strange is Marvel’s first proper foray into a magical world, it would make sense that he’d pop up again in a “Thor” movie to help further explain what the heck Thor’s quote actually means.

