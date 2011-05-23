Is Donald Trump Already Having Second Thoughts About Not Running For President?

One by one, top tier GOP candidates like Mike Huckabee and Mitch Daniels ar bowing out of the race, leaving a void for… Donald Trump?



ABC Senior Washington noticed some comments on Fox News this morning that sound as if The Donald is having misgiving about dropping out.

“Who knows if I did the right thing… I am not seeing a lot out of the Republican candidates.”

“I can’t rule out anything… vital that we choose the right person, and at this moment, I don’t see that person.”

For now, might be safe to assume that with his show having just finished up, this is just his way of keeping his name in the news.

