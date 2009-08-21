Will Democrats Get Slaughtered In 2010?

If Republicans make a comeback by the 2010 midterm elections, it will be one of the most amazing acts of political judo ever, seeing as they’ve done nothing substantive and have no leadership, and since a few months ago, there was talk about a permanent Republican minority.



Yet it seems the healthcare failure has become so toxic, that Democrats may already be hanging themselves.

Politico: Charlie Cook, one of the best political handicappers in the business, sent out a special update to Cook Political Report subscribers Thursday that should send shivers down Democratic spines.

Reviewing recent polling and the 2010 election landscape, Cook can envision a scenario in which Democratic House losses could exceed 20 seats.

“These data confirm anecdotal evidence, and our own view, that the situation this summer has slipped completely out of control for President Obama and Congressional Democrats. Today, The Cook Political Report’s Congressional election model, based on individual races, is pointing toward a net Democratic loss of between six and 12 seats, but our sense, factoring in macro-political dynamics is that this is far too low,” he wrote. Read the whole thing >

