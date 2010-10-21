Poor Brett Favre's Wife Has To Go On TV Tomorrow – Will There Be Crotch Shot Questions?

Photo: WCCO – Minneapolis

Deanna Favre, wife of Brett, will appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, USA Today reports.Though she’s probably appearing for the benefit of breast cancer awareness—she’s a survivor herself, and the NFL has been pushing Breast Cancer Awareness Month all October—Favre has to be expecting an uncomfortable round of questioning regarding Jenn Sterger and her husband’s publicly aired genitals.



