Will David Remnick Get Canned For New Yorker's Obama Cover?

Amidst the scandal over The New Yorker‘s Obama-The-Muslim-Terrorist cover, naturally some have already called for editor David Remnick’s head:



NYDN: The editor of The New Yorker magazine said Monday his cover cartoon showing Michelle and Barack Obama as fist-bumping terrorists was designed to “provoke a discussion” about campaign smear tactics.

The controversial July 21 issue cover created a national uproar as Americans across the country weighed in on the provocative image.

Some called for New Yorker editor David Remnick to step down, while others praised him for calling attention to the smear tactics.

Meanwhile, at Condé Nast, sales execs have been feeling the heat from readers and advertisers, but none have pulled their ads—yet.

WWD: According to insiders within Condé Nast, sales execs have been inundated with responses to the cover, to the point where one said, “I feel like I should be wearing a bulletproof vest.” One ad sales executive said this week’s issue was discussed at every meeting with advertisers he attended on Monday, “and not in a good way.” However, a New Yorker spokeswoman said that the magazine’s vice president and publishing director Drew Schutte and associate publisher David Miller “haven’t heard a thing from advertisers,” and there have been no requests to pull ads. A media buyer who represents several advertisers in The New Yorker also said he has not received complaints from clients about the issue. But a source close to the magazine did say that readers have sent in a flood of e-mails weighted heavily toward angry complaint, save for a few who praise the cover.

Some insiders speculated that any actual business fallout may take some time, as advertisers digest the issue’s impact. “Some are going to stress, they’re going to think, and they’ll evaluate, and you’ll see the impact in a couple of issues from now,” said one source. “The reaction won’t be so swift.” And even if the fallout from the cover flap is minuscule, the source said, such controversy could at the least make an already tough year for The New Yorker even more challenging: ad pages for the weekly title, which has published one fewer issue than it did in 2007, have fallen 21 per cent, to 700 pages, through the July 7 issue, according to Media Industry Newsletter.

