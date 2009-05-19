Will Daimler Announce An Investment In Tesla Tomorrow?

Daimler (DAI) plans on announcing “a new strategic cooperation to make electro mobility a reality,” tomorrow morning.



Could that strategic cooperation involve Tesla? Possibly. It would make sense as the two are already working together. Tesla is providing batteries for Daimler’s Smart car. Daimler has been rumoured to be investing in Tesla in the past. Tesla sure could use the investment, as it is running low on cash.

