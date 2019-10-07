'The Walking Dead' showrunner on whether or not we should expect some sparks between Connie and Daryl this season: 'I think they have this kind of chemistry that's really interesting'

AMC Daryl and Connie reunite on the season 10 premiere of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10 premiere.

One of the best moments on the season premiere is when Kelly gives her sister Connie a look when Daryl comes over to say hi to both of them.

Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider that moment was actually improvised, but that others are definitely noticing “this blossoming friendship or relationship between the two.”

Daryl is seen using American Sign Language to communicate with Connie more.

Norman Reedus told Insider on Saturday at Paleyfest that while learning he has accidentally “called people a couple of dirty words.” Reedus says Daryl sees Connie as an equal.

It’s not just fans who are picking up on the chemistry between Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) on “The Walking Dead.” On the season 10 premiere, Connie’s sister, Kelly (Angel Theory), gives her a little look when Daryl comes to greet her on the beach early on Sunday’s episode.

Should we expect a little something or some sparks between the two this season?

“We love seeing the relationship between those two actors and two characters. I think they have this kind of chemistry that’s really interesting and fun,” “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider.

“So certainly we will be telling some story about Connie and Daryl,” she added.

Kang said one of the episode’s best moments wasn’t even scripted.

“The moment that I really love is when Kelly, and the actresses just improvised this, she sees her sister communicating with Daryl and she just gives this little eyebrow raise and Connie is signalling just stop it,” said Kang. It’s a moment that feels all too real if you’ve ever had a sibling tease you about a crush.

AMC Here’s how the scene went down on Sunday’s episode. Connie’s face is everything.

“I think it just shows that the characters around them, they have their own wonderings and musings about this blossoming friendship or relationship between the two,” Kang added of others in the communities noticing there’s something between the duo. “That’s certainly part of the dynamic that we play with between the two this season.”

One of the things the communities have probably noticed is that Daryl has showed more of an interest in learning American Sign Language (ASL) so that he can better communicate with Connie.

Norman Reedus told Insider he was learning how to sign both with the show and on his own a little bit. It hasn’t all been perfect.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes,” said Reedus on Saturday at Paleyfest in New York City about learning ASL.

AMC Norman Reedus learned a bit of sign language for the show.

“I’ve called people a couple of dirty words by accident by just placing my hand on the wrong side of my face,” Reedus said as he gestured toward his chin.

On the season premiere, you can see Daryl carrying around an ASL book in his back pocket to let you know he’s serious about putting some effort in so Connie doesn’t always need to read his lips.

“I think it’s great that you see Daryl learning how to communicate with [Connie and Kelly]. It’s a very different Daryl than we’ve had in previous seasons,” said Reedus.

“I think he sees, especially Connie, as an equal and someone who can help him and fight,” he said about how Daryl views Connie. “You know many times Daryl is like, I’m headed over there and she’s like, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re not!” And she’s like ‘Watch me!’ It’s nice to see that character open up and do stuff like that.”

We’ll have more from our interview with Reedus. You can follow along with our coverage of “The Walking Dead” here.

