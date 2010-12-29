Will NBC's New Owners Bid For The 2014 and 2016 Olympics?

In the coming months Comcast will have its first major sports telecasting decision to make as the new owners of NBC. Should it invest more than $2.2 billion to carry the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro?

According to a New York Times story, Comcast doesn’t want to lose a major broadcasting property synonymous with NBC so early in its ownership period.

But it also wants to turn a profit, and NBC faced $223 million in losses from the 2010 Games in Vancouver. 

The bidding war begins this spring.

