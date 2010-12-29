Will NBC's New Owners Bid For The 2014 and 2016 Olympics?

Photo: AP

In the coming months Comcast will have its first major sports telecasting decision to make as the new owners of NBC. Should it invest more than $2.2 billion to carry the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro?



According to a New York Times story, Comcast doesn’t want to lose a major broadcasting property synonymous with NBC so early in its ownership period.

But it also wants to turn a profit, and NBC faced $223 million in losses from the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

The bidding war begins this spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.