Will CM Punk Stay Or Leave The WWE On July 18?

For months it has been rumoured and now it appears that CM Punk’s contract with the WWE is indeed coming to an end over the next couple of weeks.



The current storyline heading into WWE Money in the Bank is a very interesting storyline for many wrestling fans as CM Punk proclaimed this past Monday Night on RAW that on July 17th (the date for M.I.T.B.) it will be his last day with the WWE and on July 18th he will be a “free man.” The storyline also states that CM Punk plans on taking the WWE Championship with him wherever he may end up next whether it is another wrestling ring or maybe his own living room couch.

Instead of breaking down the actual beginning of the WWE Championship storyline that will take us into Money in the Bank, let’s look at the big picture if it is true that Punk is after all leaving the WWE come Monday July 18th. rumours believe that to be true while some may think that Punk could be staying longer or maybe even signing a new contract. The only people that actually know what CM Punk’s next steps may be are Vince McMahon & CM Punk himself.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.