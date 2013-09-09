Will Clive Palmer Really Sue Rupert Murdoch? Spokesman Says 'Wait And See'

Clive Palmer. Photo: Getty / Bradley Kanaris

It remains unclear if businessman and likely parliamentarian Clive Palmer is following through on his promise, made last week, to sue News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Palmer’s spokesman Andrew Crook said, “You’ll just have to wait and see,” in an emailed statement responding to a request for comment on the matter.

Law firm HopGoodGanim, which has acted for Palmer on a variety of matters, declined to comment on whether it had given Palmer advice on his statement of September 5, on live television, that he would sue the media billionaire.

Palmer had taken issue with an article published in The Australian that day which disputed several assertions by the former property developer, turned mining entrepreneur and now politician.

HopGoodGanim is acting for Palmer on his defamation claim against the Liberal candidate for Fisher and former Howard minister Mal Brough, lodged in the Queensland Supreme Court last week.

Palmer is already suing The Australian and one of its journalists Hedley Thomas over previous coverage. Thomas also wrote the article which led to Palmer’s threat to sue Murdoch.

“Murdoch will be sued by me today and will be brought to Australia to answer these questions in the Supreme Court,” he told the Seven Network’s Sunrise program.

“It’s time this fellow was brought to account, this foreigner who tries to dictate what we do.”

When he was asked by Channel Seven during a live cross on Saturday night whether he had issued writs against Murdoch, Palmer said: “No”.

He then said: “Listen to this guy,” referring to the presenter. “He’s a bit of a joker, isn’t he?

“We don’t issue a legal writ on a matter like that for about a months of advice (sic)”

In the same interview, Palmer said he would take the Australian Electoral Commission to court, a claim he made again yesterday.

“Yeah I think we’d take them to court, I’ve got enough money to spend on the AEC to give them a bit of a shake up,” he told Channel Seven.

Palmer looks set to win a seat in Federal Parliament after standing in the Sunshine Coast electorate of Fairfax as a candidate for his own Palmer United Party.

At last count Palmer had 27.49% of the vote, compared to the LNP candidate Ted O’Brien’s 40.92%, through preferences are expected to get him over the line.

