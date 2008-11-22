Will "Citi Field" Disappear Before Mets Play On It?

Remember “Enron Field”? At this rate, the New York Mets’ new “Citi Field” may be headed for the same place (wherever that is):



Reuters: The New York Mets and Citigroup Inc said on Friday the naming rights deal the struggling banking giant has for the baseball team’s new ballpark remains in place.

The 20-year deal, announced two years ago, was reported to be a record $400 million and entailed naming the new stadium Citi Field after it opened in 2009 in the New York borough of Queens, adjacent to the team’s old home, Shea Stadium.

“There is no change in regard to Citi’s commitment to the new ballpark,” Mets spokesman Jay Horowitz said in an email.

See Also: Panicked Citi Discussing New Bailout With Feds

