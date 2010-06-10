Will China Solve Its labour Problems By Forcibly Crushing Its Unions?

The China of Tiananmen Square has not entirely disappeared. The central government is still willing to assert control, often brutally. Last year, riots in the interior, based on a push by factory workers to get better pay, were put down violently by police. The actions were very public. China was sending a message. There have been some signs recently that China’s blue-collar workforce is tired of being paid like factory workers in a Third World nations.



