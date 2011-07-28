China is one of the top fastest growing economies in the world, and some economists believe China will overtake the US with a larger GDP in a matter of a few years. Last year, the number of millionaires in China grew 12 per cent, and while the US still has the most millionaires – they’re 15 years younger in China. According to some reports, sources suggest China is set to have almost doubled the figures of their billionaire headcount.



The Hurun Research Institute found 55 per cent of China’s millionaires have acquired their wealth through private businesses, 20% per cent are property developers and 15 per cent are stock market speculators. The remaining 10 per cent are company executives.

But while China’s rich lead the emerging superpower’s economy, vast income disparities still exist.

In 2009, the number of households with more than US$1 million reached 670,000; ranking China the third in the world for millionaires behind the US and Japan. However, the wealthy in China only account for 0.2 per cent of households. A proportion that is far lower than other countries.

China’s economy has grown exponentially in the last 50 years (even during the global financial crisis) – and it’s expected to continue on the same path without much foreseeable threat.

Except one: its own ageing population.

With more than 160 million people over the age of 60 and its ageing rate gaining pace, China is facing a curious problem: it is greying while still in development, a challenge other economies have only had to face at a more advanced stage.

With life expectancies high in China and an already aged population, economists are asking: Will China get old before it gets rich?

