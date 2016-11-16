Silicon Valley investor: California shouldn't secede, states must 'determine their destinies' within the US

A Silicon Valley investor walked back claims he made on Twitter urging California to become its own independent nation in the wake of Presidential-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, angel investor and Hyperloop cofounder Shervin Pishevar clarified his position, saying that California should remain part of the US, while urging individual states with strong leadership to follow their own paths under Trump’s presidency.

“In the heat of election night, I didn’t adequately or precisely describe my new thinking,” Pishevar wrote. “I do not believe in secession – nor will I ever. I never used that term. I love this country and everything it has to offer.”

Pishevar cited several examples of states announcing their disapproval of Trump’s proposed policies. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would protect immigrants from Trump’s deportation policy, California Gov. Jerry Brown said the state will continue fighting climate change if Trump’s administration doesn’t, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to fight any potentially discriminatory policies from Trump’s White House as well.

Pishevar said the movement of states to regain power from the federal government was part of, “A new Federalism where state & local govts are empowered to determine their destinies while bonded together in a United States of America.”

Rumbings about a California secession began on election night last Tuesday, as it became clear that Trump would win: “If Trump wins I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation.”

The tweet ignited speculation about whether a so-called “Calexit” would be possible.

A separate organisation named Yes California Independent Campaign also touted a proposal for California to break away from the United States. The group formed before Trump’s election victory and is looking to include a ballot measure in the 2018 election that would put the decision in the hands of California voters.

Business Insider’s Melia Robinson outlined reasons why a secession from California would be very difficult and highly unlikely.

