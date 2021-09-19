‘The Walking Dead’ star Cailey Fleming would love to keep playing Young Sylvie on season 2 of ‘Loki’ or a new character in the MCU

Do you want to see more of Young Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Marvel Studios

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Marvel’s “Loki.”

Cailey Fleming played Young Sylvie on an episode of season one in a flashback.

Fleming told Insider she’d love reprise the character or play another role in the MCU.

Cailey Fleming’s ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Young Sylvie or in another role.

“I would love to do something with dance in it or obviously something else in the MCU, maybe a new character or keep playing Young Sylvie [in ‘Loki’],” Fleming told Insider recently when asked what future projects she’d like to work on after “TWD” ends in 2022.

Fleming appeared as a Loki variant, a young version of Sylvie, on the show’s fourth episode.

Young Sylvie (Cailey Fleming) was just trying to live her life on ‘Loki.’ Disney Platform Distribution

While in Asgard, she gets swooped up by Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer of the Time Variance Authority.

She’s about to face trial for her supposed crimes against the sacred MCU timeline, but, instead, she bites Ravonna, grabs her Tempad (used to travel through time), and escapes into the vast multiverse.

Young Sylvie makes her great escape into the multiverse at the start of episode four of ‘Loki.’ Marvel Studios

“When I first got the role, I was very, very excited because me and my brother are the biggest Marvel fans. I’m obsessed with the Marvel universe,” Fleming said of joining the MCU.

“I was just very, very excited, especially getting to play Young Sylvie,” she added. “She’s such a fierce and powerful character. I’m really glad that I got to do that and I would definitely love to do something else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.”

Now that the multiverse is a thing, who’s to say we can’t see Young Sylvie again?

It seems like the possibilities may be endless now that we’re seeing multiple variants of Loki, including the much beloved Alligator Loki.

We need more of Alligator Loki (and the rest of the Loki gang, too). Marvel Studios

After fighting the undead in the zombie apocalypse, it would be really easy to see Fleming as a member of the Young Avengers, a young superhero group that appears in the Marvel comics.

Members of the superhero group are slowly being introduced to the MCU through various shows and films and even Disneyland’s new Spider-Man attraction. Sylvie, as the Enchantress, eventually does wind up a member of the group in the comics.

We’ll have to wait and see if Fleming returns to the MCU.

For now, you can catch her on episodes of “TWD,” which airs on Sundays on AMC. You can read our longer “TWD” interview with Fleming here and follow our show coverage all season long here.