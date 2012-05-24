Will CableWi-Fi Make Public Wi-Fi Work? We Can Only Hope

The leading cable companies in the U.S. are banding together to set up 50,000 Wi-Fi hot spots. Any subscriber to one cable providers will be able to use the others’ services; for example, a Time-Warner Cable customer in New York, where the service, called CableWi-Fi, is set to launch, will be able to log on to to a Cablevision hot spot. This is great news for consumer. Maybe.



