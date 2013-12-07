It Looks Like Brian The Dog Will Be Back On 'Family Guy' After Being Killed Off

Fox screencap Brian Griffin was shockingly killed off ‘Family Guy’ on the Nov. 24 episode.

Fans of “Family Guy” were really upset when the Fox series killed off the family dog Brianat the end of November.

Fans were so outraged that a petition was created to bring back the character. Currently, — it has gathered more than 128,000 supporters.

Well, it looks like that may not have been necessary. As many suggested, it doesn’t look like Brian the dog is staying off the show.

TVLine believes he’ll appear in the upcoming December 15 episode, “Christmas Guy” where a plot synopsis says Stewie comes up with a plan to get “the one and only thing he wants for Christmas.”

So, will Stewie simply fix his broken time machine and save his dog?

Another sign that Brian will be back is from an October story from Entertainment Weekly in which “Family Guy” executive producer Steve Callaghan says “SNL” veteran Maya Rudolph will play a love interest for the dog’s character in an episode next fall.

