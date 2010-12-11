Will Brett Favre End His Streak So The NFL Doesn't Have To?

Brett Favre was too sore to throw at practice yesterday, leading to the 297th week of speculation that Favre might be too injured to play in his 298th consecutive game.



Forgive us if we’re not showing enough concern, but we’ve heard this record before. Favre can and will play on Sunday.

Unless … Favre is looking for a way to “suspend” himself, before the NFL can do it for him.

Sources say the NFL’s investigation into Farve’s possible sexual harassment of Jenn Sterger is over. It’s in the commissioner’s hands now. All we need is a decision.

So where is it?

If this were any other player, Roger Goodell would have sent down his punishment weeks ago. But Favre is not any other player. He’s played more consecutive games than any other football player ever and done it at one of the most injury (and poor performance) prone positions in all of sport. No commissioner would want to go down as the one who ended that over a naughty cell phone photo.

But if Favre were to finally admit that his 40-year-old body has taken too much — that he needs a rest, that he can’t even lift his arm above his head to make a simple screen pass — the streak would end and no one would judge him. “On his terms.”

Then Goodell could suspend him two more games, he could play the regular-season finale against Detroit, and ride off into the sunset for a much-deserved retirement.

Or he could insist on getting to 300 straight games and the NFL’s P.R. nightmare could continue forever and ever. If we know Brett Favre —and we think we do by now — we’d tell you to go ahead and pencil him into your lineup card this week.

