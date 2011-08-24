Will BP Get A $10 Billion Refund From The Disaster Fund?

Photo: AP

The fund set aside for claims related to the Deepwater Horizon incident has paid out $5.551 billion to settle 359,441 claims paid to 204,434 claimants.The figures were issued as part of a report that covers the first year of operation of the Gulf Coast Claims Facility.



BP (NYSE: BP) put $20 billion into the fund to handle the costs of the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

The money was to be placed into the fund, starting in June 2010, over a period of three-and-a-half years. One of the provisions of the deal was that, “Any money left in the fund once all legitimate claims have been resolved and paid will revert to BP.”

Keep reading ‘Will BP Get $10 Billion Back From Disaster Fund?’ at 24/7 Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.