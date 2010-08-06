Will Bears Get Shellacked Today On A Low-Volume Relief Rally?

A little over an hour to go until the jobs report, and the futures are almost exactly flat.



A few things to think about it you’re in the market.

Today will almost certainly be ridiculously low volume. Some folks will probably jet even before the opening bell, and on low volume days, the market has generally risen.

Then there’s the fact that the market has rallied on any mediocre numbers lately, so long as they’re not horrible. An upside surprise could be huge.

And… Shanghai had a huge night, which if recent activity is any guide means we’ll have any guide (seriously, US does almost whatever Shanghai does for several days now).

We shall see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.