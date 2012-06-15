Will Barry Diller's Ticketmaster Problem Get Worse?

Bashing IAC’s Ticketmaster is a grand tradition that dates back to the grunge era. Now the surcharge-happy ticketing service is getting much of the blame for IAC’s lousy second quarter; Ticketmaster saw revenue drop 5% and operating profit drop 24%. It might get worse down the line, says blogger Benjamin Lipman, if Live Nation — the concert giant spun off from Clear Channel in 2005 which accounts for about 20% of Ticketmaster’s sales — walks away from its Ticketmaster deal.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.