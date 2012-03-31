DEAR AUGUSTA NATIONAL: Now's Your Chance To Gracefully Stop Being The Most Sexist Club In America

The most sexist club in America, Augusta National, has a quandary on its hands.



The club loves to have rich, powerful people as members.

So the club eagerly invites the rich, powerful CEOs of The Masters’ big sponsors to become members.

For example, Augusta has invited the last three CEOs of IBM, a big Masters sponsor, to become members.

And this is not surprising. Because when CEOs of companies that powerful become members, the other Augusta members can schmooze with them and become richer and more powerful.

But now IBM has gone and made a woman CEO.

And Augusta National still doesn’t allow women to be members.

In fact, it doesn’t even allow women on the grounds, unless they’re accompanied by a male member.

Photo: Wikipedia

So, what’s Augusta going to do?Deny membership to the CEO of IBM?

Force the CEO of one of The Masters’ biggest sponsors to be accompanied by a male member when she visits the tournament her company pays for?

Or finally enter the 20th Century (the 20th, not the 21st) and admit a woman?

Decisions, decisions.

