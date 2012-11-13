Here's A Video Of Will Arnett Hawking Nokia's New Lumia 920 Phone

Steve Kovach

As part of Nokia’s Lumia 920 Windows Phone launch, AT&T is sponsoring a contest where you can wiin the right to be Will Arnett’s personal assistant for a day. 

It’s funny. 

Arnett isn’t the only celebrity enlisted to push Windows Phones this year. Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, and others will star in commercials for the new Windows Phone 8 operating system.

Watch:

