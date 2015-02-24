Will Arnett was dressed as Batman on the Oscar stage and no one realised it was him until hours later

Even though “The LEGO Movie” was snubbed at the Oscars this year for best animated picture, the film was nominated for its infectious theme song “Everything is Awesome.”

While performing their hit song, Tegan and Sara took advantage of making their appearance extra awesome.

Batman himself appeared on stage with his sidekick Questlove dressed up as the Boy Wonder, Robin.

Many on Twitter thought it would have been extra cool if Will Arnett, the actor who voiced the Caped Crusader in the animated film, was in the suit.

We hope that was Will Arnett and not just boring old Batman. #Oscars2015 pic.twitter.com/Bqvg7Lmd3y

— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 23, 2015

Please tell me that’s Will Arnett as Batman #Oscars2015 #EverythingIsAwesome

— Moviepilot (@moviepilotnews) February 23, 2015

If it wasn’t Will Arnett, it sounded just like him. Which means that it might have been the real Batman.

— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 23, 2015

Please tell me Will Arnett is actually in that Batman suit.

— Amy Plitt (@plitter) February 23, 2015

I really hope that was Will Arnett in the Batman suit #Oscars2015 #EverythingIsAwesome

— Matt Rodriguez (@Majiesto) February 23, 2015

Well, he was!

The Boy Wonder and I prepare… pic.twitter.com/j0i1LVWYNW

— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) February 23, 2015

Even better? According to “The Lego Movie” director Chris Miller, Arnett was wearing the Batman suit from “Batman Forever.”

The Keaton Batman suit was too “delicate” from ageing, so obv the next choice was Kilmer

— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 23, 2015

The one Val Kilmer wore.

Yeah. Everything is awesome.

Watch the full performance below:

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.