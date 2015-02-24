Will Arnett was dressed as Batman on the Oscar stage and no one realised it was him until hours later

Kirsten Acuna

Even though “The LEGO Movie” was snubbed at the Oscars this year for best animated picture, the film was nominated for its infectious theme song “Everything is Awesome.”

While performing their hit song, Tegan and Sara took advantage of making their appearance extra awesome.

Batman himself appeared on stage with his sidekick Questlove dressed up as the Boy Wonder, Robin.

Batman oscars will arnettABC/Oscars

Everything is awesomeKevin Winter/Getty Images

Many on Twitter thought it would have been extra cool if Will Arnett, the actor who voiced the Caped Crusader in the animated film, was in the suit.

Well, he was!

Even better? According to “The Lego Movie” director Chris Miller, Arnett was wearing the Batman suit from “Batman Forever.”

The one Val Kilmer wore.

Val kilmer batman forever Batman Forever / Warner Bros.Complete with Bat nipples.

Yeah. Everything is awesome.

Watch the full performance below:

