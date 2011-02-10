GOSSIP: AOL Will Make This Guy CTO

Photo: David Newman

AOL CTO Alex Gounares might want to check his rear-view mirror.Now that Arianna Huffington is president of AOL’s media business, people are starting to say if it’s only a matter of time until her top tech lieutenant, Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry, will take Gounares’s job.



One former HuffPo staffer tells us that during his tenure at the company, “I totally got the impression [Berry] was the genius”

“What the [Huffington Post] does well is technical stuff. Editorially it doesn’t have any direction. [Berry] and [departed HuffPo cofounder Jonah] Peretti just totally understand how to present content.”

“Anything tech related there happens so quickly.”Berry is well-regarded in the industry.

Shortly after AOL announced it bought Huffington Post, Twitter and Google’s developer relations bosses fired off tweets congratulating Berry on the news.

Today, Peretti tweeted: “Paul Berry @teamreboot is the best CTO in the media business. I’m in awe of what he’s doing at HuffPost!”

The gossip is that Tina Brown tried to poach Berry a couple years back to run the technical side of The Daily Beast.

So what’s this Berry guy like?

Our former staffer says Berry is a “really loud,” leader who “gives talks to the entire office quite often.”

According to one source, he “pushes around the editorial operation.”

He is “extremely strong-willed, very ambitious.”

He is “very shoot first.”

He’s a “hacker” not a “waterfall engineer.”

“He’s the most powerful person at HuffPo besides Arianna.”

