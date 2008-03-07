Will Apple's 3G iPhone Come In Late June, Too?

Steve Jobs addressed two of the iPhone’s most important shortcomings today: Lack of (official) third-party software and lousy support for business email. But one remains: The phone’s “EDGE” wireless data connection is still much pokier than the one on our 20-month-old Treo.



It’s well known that Apple (AAPL) is working on a new iPhone that will connect to AT&T’s faster, “3G” wireless Internet service. When will we see them?

It makes sense that the company would ship them “by the end of June,” when the iPhone 2.0 software update, announced today, rolls out. That’s also in line with what Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner’s contacts in Taiwan told him — that Apple would “introduce” a 3G iPhone in the June quarter.

Why do we care about 3G? Because most of Apple’s competitors offer 3G smartphones, and for some, it’s a dealbreaker that Apple doesn’t. A 3G model will definitely help Apple reach its goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year.

