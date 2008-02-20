Apple Ready To Quash 'iTunes Liberator' (AAPL)

Today’s media darling: DoubleTwist, a music sharing startup that lets users move music files from their computers onto other devices, like Sony’s PSP and a handful of mobile phones.



The company has a famous co-founder — 24-year-old ‘DVD Jon’ Lech Johansen, who hacked the encryption scheme on DVD movies in his teens — and a sexy premise: It lets people easily move copy-protected music purchased from Apple’s iTunes store onto non-Apple devices.

In a lengthy Reuters profile, the company says it expects “no pushback” from Apple, but that’s silly. Of course Apple will have a problem with this.

While Steve Jobs is happy to do away with DRM, he also has a track record of shutting down outsiders who try to piggyback off his platforms. Years ago, for example, Apple rewrote its software to block RealNetworks’ “Harmony” application, which let people put Real’s music on iPods. And more recently, the company has made it difficult for people to install unofficial, third-party applications on iPhones, plugging access holes with each software update.

We don’t doubt that ‘DVD Jon’ is a smart guy, or that his investors — Geneva-based Index Ventures and Norway’s NorthZone Ventures — see something valuable in DoubleTwist. But we expect Apple to block this loophole sooner than later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.