Will Apple Sweeten The iPhone Deal At The Last Minute Again? (AAPL)

Eleven days before the original iPhone launched last June, Apple gave would-be buyers a treat: The company announced that the iPhone’s battery would last longer than initially advertised and that its multi-touch screen would be made of optical-quality glass, not plastic. Whether these add-ons were truly last-minute enhancements or if they’d been planned all along, they certainly helped sweeten the deal: Suddenly, a $499 phone seemed a bit more reasonable.



There’s 10 days left until the new iPhone comes out next Friday, July 11. We already know about a few updates Apple is making to the phone — 3G Internet access, GPS, a different case, and a lower price tag were all announced last month. But will Apple (AAPL) surprise us again with a few last-minute goodies?

They don’t really have to — iPhone demand is already at “unprecedented” levels, according to RBC. But we think it’s possible Apple will throw in a few surprises this week or next week to elevate attention. Most likely, we think, they’ll be part of the iPhone 2.0 software update that’s also scheduled to roll out next Friday. Some possibilities/wishes include:

An app that lets you use your iPhone as a remote control for your computer’s iTunes software. Pause tracks, change the volume, and build a playlist from across the room, wirelessly. (This has been rumoured.)

Multimedia messaging. (Sending photos and videos as an attachment to a text messaging.) One of the no-brainer features that still isn’t part of the iPhone.

Video recording. Another obvious feature that could be an easy software update. The iPhone already has a camera and plenty of scratch space to store video.

An iChat/AIM/GChat app. With or without video conferencing.

Over-the-air iTunes downloads. Verizon Wireless just got a big music deal with Rhapsody. Does Apple have a response?

Any other ideas? Are we totally off-base? Or do you think Apple has a few last-minute goodies in store, too? Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tip box.

See Also:

‘Unprecedented Pent-Up Demand’ For Apple iPhone 3G

Apple Orders Lots More iPhones; More iPods, Macs

Apple’s 3G iPhone: Cheaper For You To Buy, Cheaper For Apple To Build

How The New iPhone Is Already Changing The Mobile Industry: Cheaper Smartphones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.