So... Will Apple Hire Ron Johnson Back To Run Retail?

Ron Johnson is out as JC Penney CEO, according to CNBC.



Now everyone is making the same joke: Cool! He can go back to Apple.

Johnson got the Penney job because Apple’s retail stores were phenomenal successes.

Since he left, Apple has struggled to replace him.

It hired John Browett from British retailer Dixons. That was a mess. Browett was booted after six months.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been looking for a replacement since November for Browett.

Now he has an ideal candidate!

We doubt Johnson wants to go back with his tail between his legs, but you never know, there aren’t many jobs better than running Apple’s retail operations.

