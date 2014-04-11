Will Apple Give Oculus VR A Run For Its Money?

A new Apple patent that was published today hints at a future Oculus competitor.

The patent, which was originally filed in 2007, with the latest revisions being made in December 2013, describes a “goggle system for providing a personal media viewing experience.” The system may look like ski or motorcycle goggles and it also may include “breathable components” to help align with the user’s eyes.

According to Patently Apple, Apple’s acquisition of PrimeSense, an Israeli 3D sensing company, could definitely be helpful for this sort of device. The goggles may one day be an Apple TV accessory or portable iDevice. They also may connect to phones and tablets to create a better viewing experience.

What’s really crazy about this patent is that it dates all the way back to a variation of the application filed in 1997. If Apple has been considering such a wearable device for more than a decade, what’s holding it back?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.