Will Apple Bring Back iBook Name For 'Media Pad' Gadget?

Could Apple bring back the “iBook” name for the “media pad” device they’re supposedly working on? That’s an idea a reader — Javier Muños, founder of Spanish tech company JustAction — floats by email.

It’s actually kind of fitting: Unlike the big, clunky original iBook, we expect this new tablet device — if it ever actually launches — to resemble a thin paperback, somewhere in size between the iPod touch and an Amazon Kindle. And we assume that e-book reading will be one of the major uses for the device. So iBook wouldn’t be a bad name. (Though perhaps a bit limiting. A device that plays HD video might want a more futuristic-sounding name than “book.”)

Apple doesn’t typically revive old product names for new, different devices. But as another reader reminds us, the Apple “SuperDrive” product currently refers to a DVD burner; it used to be a floppy drive that could read both Mac and PC disks. Apple currently ships the “Apple TV,” and used to sell a computer named “Macintosh TV.” But that’s about the closest we can recall. Thoughts? Better names? “iPad” doesn’t do it for us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.