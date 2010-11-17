Will Apple And Google Fight Over Dropbox Next?

Apple and Google keep bumping into each other when buying companies.



First, there was Admob, which Apple wanted, but Google got. Then there was Lala, which Google wanted and Apple got.

Then there was Palm, which Apple was interested in, and Google only wanted because it thought Apple wanted it. (HP got that one.)

Surely there have been others in the meantime.

Will the two giants have a bidding war over Dropbox next?

The file-storage startup really seems to be taking off, and could make a good addition to either company, Apple or Google. Or Microsoft, or Cisco, or a bunch of other companies. (Maybe not Facebook, which just bought sorta-Dropbox-like startup Drop.io, to hire its founder, Sam Lessin.)

“Dropbox has crossed the chasm. Prediction: Google buys them < 12 mths,” Surphace CEO Josh Guttman tweeted this afternoon.

“Or Apple,” Hunch CEO Chris Dixon quickly added, retweeting Josh.

For those not familiar with Dropbox, it’s basically a place to store files in the “cloud,” which syncs up with any computer, web browser, iPhone, iPad, etc.

Beyond being spectacularly useful, it’s one of the most user-friendly web services we’ve ever seen. Our semi-computer-literate mother had no problem signing up and setting it up the other night to back up some documents. It’s a great site.

Apple could use Dropbox’s assets and team to complement MobileMe, and to generally help fix its “cloud” strategy, which is pretty lame. Google could use it to complement other Google Docs / Google Apps services.

So when’s the takeout battle going to start?

Don’t miss: 15 Big, Important Questions About Apple’s Mac App Store

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.