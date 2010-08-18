Will AOL's Patch Be Able To Sustain Its Gremlins-Like Expansion?

AOL’s hyperlocal Patch websites are like the Gremlins, right? They just keep on multiplying! Despite the fact that some of their employees are kind of pissed about working conditions, and that there’s still no concrete evidence of how well Patch is doing in the traffic, ads, or becoming-profitable departments.



Earlier this year there were a paltry 30 Patches serving up community journalism in mostly affluent suburban locales with populations of around 15,000-75,000.

Today, that number has reached 100 with the launch of a Patch for Morristown, N.J. And The company also announced today that there will be 500 Patch sites nationwide by year’s end, confirming what had been communicated in an internal memo back in February.

That means Patch will be recruiting an additional 500 journalists in 20 states, which seems to back up a claim AOL Media president David Eun made on an Internet Week panel in June that the company is on track to become the largest single hire-er of journalists in world, even if some of those journalists feel like they’re working for a sweatshop. (We’re still getting emails about Patch “horror stories.”)

So the good news: Lots more community news hubs; lots more media jobs to offer. But will people keep wanting to take those jobs? (Probably.) And will Patch be able to sustain its wildly rapid expansion, or will its revenue model end up flopping?

Stay tuned…

In the meantime, check out Peter Kafka’s video interview yesterday with Patch Media President Warren Webster here.

