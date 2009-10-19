Are All mobile phones Going To Look Like The iPhone For The Rest Of Time?







With Verizon launching its big Droid ad campaign this weekend, we were excited to see what the hardware would look like.We’re gadget dorks. When some new toy is being released, we like to take a look.

Then we saw a picture of the hardware. Our first thought: Yeesh, it’s another iPhone look-alike, just like the Motorola Cliq, the Storm, and HTC Hero.

Is the iPhone the endpoint of design for mobile phones? Have we found the perfect design? Will this be what phones look like for eternity?

BlackBerrys, aside from the Storm, deviate from the script. That’s about it. Otherwise all new phones are big flat screens with a few buttons.

Intuitively, it makes sense. It’s what you put on the screen that matters. It’s a software battle now. But, still, is this it? Do we think that there will ever be another design for mobile phones, or is hardware design essentially finished?

We can’t conjure up a better design. We’re not industrial designers, though.

It just seems so hard to believe we’ve reached the end. There must be another design for a smartphone in the world. Right?

See how all the newest smartphones look alike →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”samsung-instinct-1″

title=”Samsung Instinct”

content=”The original iPhone imitator.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/357a6c79674513495d452700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”motorola-cliq-2″

title=”Motorola Cliq”

content=”Take away the slideout keyboard and you have an iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa93d7984095d2778baf3f0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”verizons-forthcoming-droid-3″

title=”Verizon’s Forthcoming Droid”

content=”Again, there’s a slideout keyboard. Take it away and you have an iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adbbe51000000000000e60a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rims-storm2-4″

title=”RIM’s Storm2″

content=”Supposedly, the Storm2 is a sleeker version of the original, though it looks exactly the same, and just like an iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad7616b00000000009c2d90/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”htc-hero-5″

title=”HTC Hero”

content=”This one looks a little different, but still, it’s basically the same as an iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ace030c00000000007c0178/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”htc-imagio-6″

title=”HTC Imagio”

content=”You know the drill by now.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adbc6d600000000004cf065/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”palm-pre-7″

title=”Palm Pre”

content=”We like the Palm Pre. When it first came out, it was the first phone that made us think someone created a different, but similar design to the iPhone. Yet, it’s the same in essence. A big flat screen, with a keyboard that slides out.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adbc73b00000000005cd4f2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-iphone-8″

title=”The iPhone”

content=”Even the Apple hasn’t come up with a new design since the orignal phone came out.

Maybe this really is it. This is how mobile phones will look for the rest of our lives. Crazy to think about, but we guess we have to accept it.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4de3d0f5c5c33046a304f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

