'Will & Grace' is officially coming back for a new season on NBC

“Will & Grace” is getting another life on NBC.

The network announced an official green light for a 10-episode season of the hit comedy that ran from 1998 to 2006. The new season will air at some point during the upcoming 2017-2018 TV season.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

The series starred Eric McCormack and Debra Messing as best friends Will and Grace, respectively. They were joined by their quirky friends, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally).

In addition to the returning stars, original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers. And James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce.

Talk about a potential return for the series hit a fever pitch in September of last year when the four stars reunited for an election video. It went on to get nearly seven million views on YouTube.

“Will & Grace” was the highest-rated sitcom on TV from 2001 to 2005. More than 18 million tuned in for its series finale in 2006. Additionally, the show won 16 Emmys.

