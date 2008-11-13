Will An Eco-Friendly Nightclub Lure New York's Wealthy Out Of Hiding?

Following Lehman Brothers’ collapse nearly two months ago, pundits predicted one of the first ancillary industries to be hurt by Wall Street’s demise would be the nightclub business. Fewer wealthy bankers to patronize them and buy expensive bottles of Champagne. Now, we haven’t checked out the scene at Tenjune or 1Oak lately, but we wouldn’t be surprised if business is hurting.



And there’s nothing like a gimmick to bring back a crowd. Particularly if this gimmick is green. No, not money: environmental friendliness.

Greenhouse, the world’s first eco-friendly club, complete with an ethanol powered dishwasher (we hope it gets those glasses clean; it is cold and flu season), opens tonight. Let’s see if supporting an environmentally sound venture draws the nightclub crowd out of hibernation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.