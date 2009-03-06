Will ageing Beatles Fans Buy Rock Band?

We finally have a date for the long-awaited Beatles-themed Rock Band (VIA): The game will debut 09/09/09. It will be available on all three major consoles, as expected, at standard prices ($60 for software, more for a bundle with a plastic guitar or drum kit.)

What we’re wondering is: Are the Beatles’ ageing fans likely to have a game console and buy the game? The band broke up in 1970, and then John Lennon died in New York City in 1980, 20-nine years ago. To name another old-school music phenom, we can’t imagine Viacom planning an Elvis-themed Rock Band.

Regardless, Beatles fans discovering the Rock Band franchise for the first time may be just the thing the tired music game fad needs: Sales of both Rock Band and its rival Guitar Hero (ATVI) have been slumping recently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.