Will Advertisers Pay $62 Million To Sponsor YouTube Channels? Here's Today's Ad Brief

YouTube’s music and pop culture verticals are asking advertisers for $62 million a piece for one-year sponsorships. This is all a part of YouTube’s $100 million experiment in which the site will feature 96 channels of original content.



USA Basketball gets a new logo.

Pinterest is driving significant traffic to women’s magazines. In fact, Cooking Light’s traffic is up 6,000 per cent from six months ago.

Digitas’ “Small Business Saturday” Facebook campaign for American Express got the top prize for Facebook’s first ever Studio Awards. It beat out 1,000 other submissions.

NBCUniversal’s Peter Naylor has been named the chairman of the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s board of directors.

Adweek on how marketers talk to women.

