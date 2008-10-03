Will A La Carte Programming Save Sirius-XM? No (SIRI)

Sirius XM Radio (SIRI) has started rolling out some of the features that it promised during its merger review process, like cross-over programming between the two satelite radio services, and new radios that can access a-la-carte programming packages. Sorry, guys — you’re still screwed.



What’s new today? XM subs can add “The Best of Sirius,” including Howard Stern, Martha Stewart, and NFL programming to their radios for a few more dollars a month. And Sirius subs can add “The Best of XM,” including Oprah, Opie and Anthony, public radio, etc., to their radios. And now Sirius is selling an a la carte radio for $130, which will let you pick which stations you’d like from both services.

Solid moves: These upgrades will make existing Sirius or XM subscribers happier.

But we don’t think there’s a large group of people out there who’ve held out buying satellite radios for all these years because one or two channels weren’t available on the same gadget, or because they couldn’t subscribe to an a la carte package.

So with competition on the rise, we have a hard time seeing how this would significantly boost growth — which is already tumbling — and consists mostly of people who just happen to be buying new cars with built-in radios.

Sirius shares are down 5.3% today to $0.62.

