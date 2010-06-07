Will A German High Court Kill Euro-TARP?

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

We’re a little doubtful that this is actually going to happen, but here’s a story you probably ought to have on your radar.iMarketNews:



The German Constitutional Court is weighing the possibility of imposing an interim order against Germany’s participation in the E750 billion EU/IMF fiscal rescue package, German weekly Der Spiegel reported Sunday.

The magazine cited a letter from the President of the Constitutional Court, Andreas Vosskuhle, to, amongst others, the German government, the European Central Bank and the Bundesbank. The case involves a lawsuit filed against the rescue package by Peter Gauweiler, a lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU bloc.

Fractured Europe seems to have infinitely more potential stumbling blocks to bailing out itself than we did here during our bailouts.

As Europe keeps finding way after way to shoot itself in the foot, it all ends up coming down on the ECB: Does it just bite the bullet and start hoovering up everyone’s debt, or does it keep messing around, trying to pretend the problem goes away by itself? Clearly the countries working together aren’t up to the task.

Meanwhile, US futures are already pointing down about .5%.

(via @alea_)

