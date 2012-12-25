Will A $99 Android Tablet Be Enough To Make You Ditch Your iPad?

This is one of Acer’s older Android tablets.

Acer has plans to sell a $99 Android tablet next year, according to the WSJ.The 7-inch tablet will be relatively underpowered compared to top-tier devices out today, but the company’s intention is to snap up market share away from Apple and other Android tablet makers.



If Acer’s tablet launches, it’ll be the first big-name brand to sell a $99 Android tablet.

Acer also wants to make a cheap Windows 8 tablet next year, but there’s no estimate on price. Most Windows 8 tablet today start at ~$499.

Read more about it on WSJ >

