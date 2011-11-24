A Minor League Hockey Team Will Wear These Grandmother-Approved Christmas Sweater Jerseys For Charity

The Christmas sweater.



It’s the last thing you ever want to find under your holiday tree.

Not only is it often hideous. But you have to actually put it on, pose for pictures and, if you’re lucky, receive that pinch on the cheek from grandma.

Well, the Wilkes-Barre Penguins of the AHL are attempting to remove the stigma of your annual holiday nightmare.

Behold the Penguins’ Christmas sweater jersey.

The Pittsburgh affiliate will wear these Dec. 17 against the Norfolk Admirals. Fans will then be given the opportunity to bid on the sweaters in a live auction with proceeds benefiting the Penguins United Way Charity Fund and their Tickets for Tots program.

Photo: Wilkes-Barre Penguins

