A Wall Street exec is selling his gorgeous modernist home in Connecticut for $14 million

President of Freepoint Commodities, Frank Gallipoli, is putting a coveted modernist house up for sale at $US14 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.
The commodities trading executive originally bought the property $US1 million in the mid-1990s — when the modernist housing market had fewer buyers.
That said, John Hersam, one of the realtors in charge of the project, said Gallipoli likely spent much more to restore the property than it’s current asking price.
“It was more of a project of passion, he didn’t really think about the return,” Hersam said. Hersam listed the property along with Inger Stringfellow.
According to the Wall Street Journal, living inside feels like living in a “tree house,” said Gallipoli, who now lives in New York.
The property is a contemporary collector’s dream: it’s stayed true to Johnson’s original design with changes to decrease energy inefficiencies: heat-insulating glass panes and floor heating.
Welcome to the Wiley House in New Canaan, Conn., home to many famous 50s modernist structures. You'll probably notice the six acres of well-manicured grass first.
Then the huge glass pavilion emerging from behind the trees. Despite its angular structure, the building is considered among the most 'livable' of Philip Johnson's works. Four bedrooms make up the foundation of the house.
The house was remodeled to include insulating glass panels after Gallipoli moved in. Come in and take a look...
The inside is a modern vision with 5, 616 sq ft, the property is surprisingly private, considering its glass-centric design.
The house touts four bedrooms and five full baths, each bedroom has its own window and door to the grounds.
Back upstairs, lets take a look at the house's most notable feature -- the living room -- an open space with 15-feet tall ceilings... Check out the view.
This building is a flex structure for whatever use the owner might requires. For now, it houses the radiant heating systems for the floors of the main building.
If you get tired of swimming, the barn has a shower and changing room. The barn interior was also converted into a display for the owner's personal collection, and includes a garage.
Take a spin around Gallipoli's gallery, which includes works by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Gary Hume, Jenny Saville and Marc Quinn.
By then, it will have become dark -- and you'll see how the house becomes a stunning box of light at night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.