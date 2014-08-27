Amazing Images From BBC's Photographer Competition Of The Year

The first winning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were announced on Tuesday. The contest is a collaboration between London’s Natural History Museum and BBC Worldwide.

The four images will be among the 100 selected from over 40,000 entries that will be showcased at the Natural History Museum from Oct. 24, 2014, until August 30 of next year.

Check out the winners below:

Łukasz Bożycki photographed a bat during winter inside a destroyed German World War II bunker in a remote forest in Poland.

Marc Montes took this stunning photo of a snake while hiking through a forest in Northern Spain. It’s called “Snake Eyes.”

Jasper Doest photographed demoiselle cranes in the Indian village of Khichan.

Bernardo Cesare’s “Kaleidoscope” is a close-up of granulite rock from a quarry in India.

