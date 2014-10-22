Unbelievable Wildlife Pictures From London's Photographer Competition Of The Year

Dina Spector

London’s Natural History Museum named the winners of its 2014 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition on Wednesday.

A black-and-white photo of snoozing lions in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park took the top spot. American photographer Michael “Nick” Nichols followed the pride for six months before he was able to capture five female lions calmly sleeping with their cubs.

A selection of the winning images are below. Head over to the museum website to browse through the full gallery of winners and finalists.

Grand title winner: “The Last Great Picture” by Michael “Nick” Nicholas from the US.

WildlifeMichael ‘Nick’ Nichols/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Grand title winner (10 years and under): “Stinger in the Sun” by Carlos Perez Naval from Spain.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearCarlos Perez Naval/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (11-14 years): “Angle Poise” by Marc Albiac from Spain.

WildlifeMarc Albiac/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (mammal category): “The Mouse, the Moon, and the Mosquito” by Alex Badyaev from Russia/US.

WildlifeAlex Badyaev/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Winner (world in our hands category): “The Price They Pay” by Bruno D’Amicis from Italy. (This 3-month old fennec fox was found in a den in the Sahara Desert, where catching or killing the animal is illegal.)

Wildlife Photographer of the YearBruno D’Amicis/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (birds category): “Herons in Time and Space” by Bence Mate from Hungary.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearBence Mate/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (amphibians and reptiles category): “Divine Snake” by Raviprakash S S from India.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearRaviprakash S S/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (invertebrates category): “Night of the Deadly Lights” by Ary Bassous from Brazil.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearAry Bassous/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (plants and fungi category): “Glimpse of the Underworld” by Christian Vizl from Mexico.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearChristian Vizl/Wildlife Photographer of the Year



Winner (underwater species category): “Passing Giants” by Indra Swari Wonowidjojo from Indonesia.

Wildlife Photographer of the YearIndra Swari Wonowidjojo/Wildlife Photographer of the Year


